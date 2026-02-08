France gives 28 Clair Obscur developers a knighthood and says ‘video games have reached a new level of recognition’

28 members of Sandfall Interactive, the development team behind the critically acclaimed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, have been awarded knighthoods in France.

In a ceremony held this week, the developers were made Knights of the Order of Arts and Letters – an honour previously bestowed on Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma, Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, and Rayman designer Michel Ancel.

The Order of Arts and Letters (Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) is a prestigious French cultural decoration established in the 1950s to recognize significant contributions to the arts.

Speaking at a ceremony on Friday, French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, said the 28 members of Sandfall had been awarded because the Ministry of Culture “wished to distinguish today was not an individual journey, but the brilliant success of a collective”.

“By its scale, by its impact, by the support of the public as well as the critics, your work Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has established itself as a major moment in the history of French video games,” she said.

“The first source of pride is that of an entire country which, thanks to you, has seen its creators shine throughout the world.

“A country that saw each and every one of you take to the stage at The Game Awards and receive nine trophies – an absolute record. And that saw you receive them… in Breton striped shirts and red berets!

“A cliché, fully embraced. And all the more delightful because – as you yourselves admit – you didn’t really choose it. Because this style is primarily embraced, adopted, and disseminated by your fans.”

Montpellier-based Sandfall broke the record for the most nominations at last year’s The Game Awards with 13, and its unprecedented haul of nine awards now makes it the record holder for the most wins.

French president Emmanuel Macron previously congratulated Sandfall, calling their Game Awards win “great pride for Montpellier and for France”.

The full speech by French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati can be found below: