Fox McCloud is officially appearing in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Nintendo and Universal Pictures have announced a major crossover appearance for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a week before the film’s release.

Announced on social media on Thursday, The Super Mario Galaxy’s media official profile revealed that Star Fox star, Fox McCloud, will appear in the sequel.

“Let’s rock and roll! Fox McCloud joins The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters April 1,” it wrote. “Get tickets now.”

Fans had speculated that Fox could appear in Galaxy Movie, due to a brief segement that appeared in a previous trailer, appearing to show the character.

Fox first appeared in 1993’s Star Fox (‘Star Wing’ in Europe) for the SNES, followed by sequels for N64, DS, and 3DS.

However, despite being one of Nintendo‘s most recognisable game franchises, there hasn’t been a new Star Fox game in ten years – the last was Star Fox Zero on Wii U, which was met with a mixed critical response.

Let's rock and roll! Fox McCloud joins The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters April 1. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/13pRQ2yEah — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (@supermariomovie) March 26, 2026

Reacting to the Fox Galaxy reveal on social media, original Star Fox character artist Takaya Imamura wrote: “Overwhelmed with emotion… Thank you, Miyamoto-san”.

More to follow…