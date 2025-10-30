Fox Hunt, the online multiplayer mode for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, is available now

Fox Hunt, the promised multiplayer mode for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, is now available.

Metal Gear Solid Delta was released back on August 28, with Konami promising that the Fox Hunt multiplayer mode would arrive at a later date in Fall 2025.

Now the mode is finally available as a free update for the game, offering two different game types – Survival Capture and Survival Intrude – for up to 12 players online.

Survival Capture has players trying to collect as many frogs as possible to win the game. “The iconic Kerotan frogs continue their elusiveness in this tense game mode,” Konami’s description reads.

“Find and secure more hidden frogs to guarantee victory. As the match progresses, their numbers will dwindle and lead to intense clashes against enemy operatives.”

Survival Intrude, meanwhile, is described as “a covert assignment where operatives must utilise stealth and survival elements in designated zones to progress through multiple phases”.

“As time advances, dedicated zones reduce ensuring stealth and positioning is vital to victory,” Konami says. “Each player is equipped with an ‘AT-CAMO’ suit to help employ advanced stealth tactics.

“This suit allows them to instantly alter their camouflage patterns to suit the terrain. Operatives are also given “Naked Sense” to help detect enemies and items.”

VGC’s Metal Gear Delta: Snake Eater review calls it a solid but safe remake, saying it’s “a steady hand at the tiller of a franchise that has felt in mortal danger for some time”.

“It’s a way to play the PS2 classic on modern hardware, with a fresh coat of paint, and contemporary controls,” we wrote. “While those looking for a more expansive remake may be left wanting, translating much of MGS 5’s excellent gameplay to the PS2 classic is more than enough for us.”