Four years after it was first announced, Insomniac’s Wolverine has a gameplay trailer and a release window

A new trailer and gameplay footage of Insomniac Games’ upcoming Wolverine game has been shown.

The latest Marvel game from the studio behind the Spider-Man games will be released next year, the studio confirmed during today’s State of Play presentation.

The footage confirms that the game will be far bloodier than Insomniac‘s Spider-Man titles, in fitting with the character’s nature.

It also confirms that the game will be released in Fall 2026.

The Wolverine game was announced back in September 2021 alongside Spider-Man 2, with Insomniac stating at the time that Wolverine was in “very early development”.

Although nothing had been officially shown of the game after this announcement, speculation grew in 2023 when Insomniac suffered a devastating cyberattack that saw early, unfinished playable builds of the game leaking online.

Insomniac’s last release was Spider-Man 2, which was praised by critics and fans, including VGC’s 5-star review which stated: “Marvel Spider-Man 2 is an incredibly confident sequel and one of 2023’s best games.”

“Spider-Man 2 is a fantastic game and undoubtedly one of the best superhero games ever,” we wrote. “It confidently handles one of Spider-Man’s most seminal storylines, and adds new elements to it to make it its own. With practically every complaint from the original game answered, Insomniac has delivered one of the best games of 2023.”

In 2024, Insomniac confirmed that Spider-Man 2 would receive no additional story content, despite initial plans for now-cancelled DLC.