Four retro baseball and football games from the NES and SNES era have returned on Switch and PS5

Four sports games from the 8-bit and 16-bit era have been given a modern re-release on PS5 and Switch.

Retro and indie publisher Rock It Games has released two compilation games – Jaleco Sports: Goal! Two and Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded 2: Second Season – both of which are available today for $7.99 / £7.19.

As the name suggests, each compilation consists of sports games released by Japanese developer Jaleco, which went bankrupt in 2014.

Rock It Games previously released Jaleco Sports: Goal! and Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded, so today’s release marks the return of their sequels.

Jaleco Sports: Goal! Two consists of two games, spanning four versions:

Goal! 2 (NES, North America) Goal! 2 (NES, Europe) Goal! (Famicom, Japan) (this is Goal! 2, renamed for Japan)

(NES, North America) Super Goal! 2 (SNES, North America)

Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded 2: Second Season also contains two games, spanning five versions:

Bases Loaded 2: Second Season (NES, North America) Moero!! Pro Yakyuu ’88 Kettei Ban (Famicom, Japan)

(NES, North America) Super Bases Loaded II (SNES, North America) Super 3D Baseball (Super Famicom, Japan) Hanguk Pro Yagu (Super Comboy, Korea)

(SNES, North America)

Goal! 2 on NES offers a Super Cup mode, which is essentially a World Cup style tournament consisting of 24 countries. Players can choose their formation and pick from a roster of 15 players.

Its SNES equivalent Super Goal! 2 is an entirely different game using a vertical viewpoint and four stadiums, including Rainbow Stadium (which doesn’t have a rainbow in it) and Snowman Stadium (which doesn’t have snowmen in it).

Bases Loaded 2: Second Season was the second of four Bases Loaded games released on the NES, and lets players take part in a 130-game season, with rosters featuring players who are able to go through streaks and slumps, affecting their stats.

The game’s fictional rosters are often themed: all the Washington players are named after politicians (Nixon, Regan, Bush etc) while the Los Angeles squad shares its name with Hollywood stars (Cruise, Pacino, Astaire).

Its SNES version, Super Bases Loaded 2, makes use of the console’s pseudo-3D Mode 7 graphics to follow the ball after it’s been hit.

Both compilations include the option to rewind, and other features such as a CRT filter.

“We’re very grateful for the warm welcome the Jaleco Sports series has received from fans,” Rock It Games CEO Michael Devine said in a statement. “We will continue bringing classic NES and SNES games to modern consoles with expanded features and playability”.