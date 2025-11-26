Four more games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Classics library, including Battletoads and Kid Icarus 2

Nintendo has added four more games to its Nintendo Classics library.

The NES app has received Battletoads and Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos.

The Game Boy app, meanwhile, gets Bionic Commando and Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters.

Battletoads was developed by Rare and sees Zitz and Rash fighting their way through a series of stages in search of the kidnapped Pimple and Princess Angelica.

The game was notorious for its high level of difficulty, meaning the Nintendo Classics app’s rewind function may come in handy when playing it these days.

Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos (known as Shadow Warriors II: Ninja Gaiden in Europe) is an action platformer where hero Ryu Hayabusa is asked by the US army to stop an evil emperor called Ashtar from getting his hands on the titular Dark Sword of Chaos, which can engulf the world in darkness.

The Game Boy version of Bionic Commando isn’t a straight port of the NES game (which isn’t yet available on Nintendo Classics). Instead, it’s a reimagining of sorts, in which some of the stages are the some but others are completely new. The gameplay remains the game though, with players using a grappling hook to get around.

Finally, Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters is a sequel to the NES original, and has Pit going back through the Underworld, Overworld and Skyworld in search of three Sacred Treasure to help him prepare to defend Angel Land from an invasion foretold by the goddess Palutena.

The game is much easier for beginners than the original Kid Icarus on NES, because while that game scrolled the screen upwards with players and instantly killed them if they fell off the bottom of the screen, here the screen scrolls down as well.

As well as the four new game additions, the NES and Game Boy apps have received updates, renaming them from Nintendo Switch Online to Nintendo Classics.

The updates also add the ability to remap controller buttons, as well as an easter egg in the Game Boy app where holding down the left stick as the app is loaded will display the Game Boy boot animation.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.