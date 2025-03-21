Four classic Koei SNES strategy games are coming to Switch Online

Four SNES strategy games from Koei are coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week.

Nobunaga’s Ambition, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 4: Wall of Fire and Uncharted Water: New Horizons are all coming to the service on March 28.

This will bring the total number of SNES games available on Switch Online to 73 in the West.

Nobunaga’s Ambition is a port of the 1986 home computer game, which was eventually ported to numerous systems over the years. Set during Japan’s Sengoku period (around 1467-1603), players control either Oda Nobunaga or one of Japan’s other daimyos (feudal lords) as they try to unify Japan by taking over every fiefdom.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Lord of Darkness offers similar gameplay, but whereas most of Koei’s strategy games of the era have multiple scenarios, here there are only two large scenarios: one set in 1555 where Nobunaga is a minor daimyo, and one in 1571 where the now powerful Nobunaga finds himself the main target of daimyo forces of at least five other states.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 4: Wall of Fire is based on the 14th century Chinese novel of the same name, and offers six scenarios with 450 male and female officers to choose from, as well as the ability to create up to 108 extra characters.

Finally, Uncharted Water: New Horizons is essentially six stories in one. Each of its six playable characters has a completely different adventure, with all of them exploring the seas in search of various goals.

The addition of these four games will also come with the removal of one. Super Soccer will be delisted from Switch Online’s SNES app on March 28, marking the first time Nintendo has removed a game from the service.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99 for a 12-month individual membership.

Players can also gain access to further libraries containing Game Boy Advance, Mega Drive / Genesis and Nintendo 64 games, by upgrading to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, which costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99.