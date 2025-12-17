Forza Motorsport will receive no more new content, Turn 10 says

Forza Motorsport will receive no more new content going forward, its developer Turn 10 says.

In a statement on the official Forza website, it announced that all focus will now be placed on Playground Games‘ upcoming Forza Horizon 6.

“Thank you for all your support throughout 2025,” the statement reads. “It’s incredible to see the community’s passion for Forza Motorsport, and we love racing with you in Featured Multiplayer and seeing your cars and drifting skills in Meetups.

“As our team shifts its focus toward delivering the best possible experience with Forza Horizon 6 in 2026, we do not plan to introduce new cars, tracks, features, or regular bug fixes for Forza Motorsport.

“However, we will continue supporting the game by keeping online servers active, hosting special events and competitions, and reintroducing previously released Featured Tours and reward cars on a monthly basis, until all content is available for you to enjoy anytime.

“We hope you continue racing with us on Forza Motorsport in 2026 – see you at the track.”

Forza Motorsport – the eighth Forza Motorsport game – was released in 2023 and served as a reboot of the series. The game has since received 22 free updates, many of which have included new tracks, vehicles and other improvements.

However, following the news in July that Turn 10 had suffered numerous layoffs as part of Microsoft’s cuts, former employee Fred Russell claimed on his Facebook page that Turn 10 had “shuttered the Forza Motorsport space and the team is no more”, suggesting it was now acting as a support studio for Forza Horizon.

Check out the blog for all the details! https://t.co/jvWHSWpA02 — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) December 16, 2025

In October, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer was asked if the Forza Motorsport series had come to an end. Spencer replied that it hadn’t, but stressed that it wasn’t ready for a return any time soon because Xbox is more focused on titles that are closer to release.

“Regarding Forza Motorsport, sometimes we need to shift focus to games that need to ship sooner,” Spencer told Famitsu (via machine translation).

“We understand the reaction many had when we scaled back Turn 10 Studios. We have many games we want to support with care, and sometimes we give development teams more time to avoid putting them under constant strain. Our current structure, with multiple studios, allows for this flexibility.

“Xbox Game Studios encompasses over 20 studios, each with multiple games in development, and each requiring different levels of support. Some projects require a short-term focus, while others demand a medium-to-long-term perspective. We genuinely want the games we publish to succeed. Xbox Game Studios has numerous titles in development, so please stay tuned for what’s coming.”