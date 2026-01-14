Forza Horizon 6’s release date may have been revealed early by an in-game ad

The release date for Forza Horizon 6 may have been revealed early by an alleged in-game ad.

Xbox Infinite, an Xbox news source on X based in Saudi Arabia, posted an image of an announcement that they claim appeared “inside the game”.

If legitimate, the announcement says the Premium Edition of the game will give players early access, allowing them to “play 4 days early starting May 15”, implying a general release date of May 19.

Sources have told VGC this is the correct release window.

The ad also says players who pre-order the game will get “a pre-tuned and exclusive Ferrari J50 in Forza Horizon 6″.

According to the message, the Premium Edition of the game will include:

Early Access – Play 4 days early starting May 15

VIP Membership

Welcome Pack

Car Pass

Time Attack Car Pack

Italian Passion Car Pack (coming post-launch)

2 Premium Expansions (coming post-launch)

Xbox is hosting a Developer Direct presentation on January 22, where developer Playground Games will give a new look at Forza Horizon 6 and its other major release, Fable.

🟩| عاجل وحصري 🚨🚨



لعبة [ Forza Horizon 6 ] ستصدر في 19 مايو 2026



• إعلان ظهر داخل اللعبة pic.twitter.com/vW1RVI7roP — XBOX INFINITE (@XBOXF10) January 14, 2026

Forza Horizon 6 was announced last year and will take place in Japan. According to Microsoft, the game will “launch first on Xbox consoles and PC“, implying a PS5 release will come later.

“While we’re not announcing too much in terms of detail right now, we’re excited to show fans the true breadth of beauty – both natural and urban environments – that Japan has to offer,” art director Don Arceta said when the game was first announced last September.

“From the neon lights and towering buildings of Tokyo City – one of our most detailed and layered environments to date – to the serenity and natural beauty of Japan’s rural and mountain areas, we think players will be blown away by the open world of Japan that we have built.

“And while we are not necessarily trying to recreate Japan and its environments like for like, our goal has always been to capture the country’s unique cultural essence and present it back in the most Horizon way possible.”