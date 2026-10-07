Forza Horizon 6 studio acknowledges to players ‘we haven’t been talking with you as much as we could be’

The studio behind Forza Horizon 6 has acknowledged that it hasn’t been actively communicating with the game’s player base as much as it could be.

The game was released on Xbox Series X/S and PC in May, and was met with widespread critical acclaim and a current Metacritic score of 90.

Since then, the game has received a new monthly ‘playlist’ every four weeks, split into weekly seasons with tasks to clear and cars to unlock.

The most recent update, earlier this week, added a time-limited collaboration with 7-Eleven, enabling players to unlock outfits for their racer.

Some players, however, have seemingly been of the opinion that this steady stream of content comes at the expense of any real dialogue with the community, and that their requests or concerns aren’t being met as a result.

Playground Games has now released a statement addressing this, acknowledging that it has been taking note of player feedback but could have been more communicative.

“Hey Horizon Community,” the message reads. “We’re reading all your comments about Forza Horizon 6, and we realise that we haven’t been talking with you as much as we could be.

“While we continue to deliver regular content and fixes into the game, we want you to know we hear your feedback about our post-launch updates and we’re looking into future changes to both in-game content and the ways we communicate with you. Stay tuned!”

A message from the team: pic.twitter.com/uwwbzbY4i4 — Playground Games (@WeArePlayground) October 6, 2026

The Forza Horizon 6 PS5 release date remains unknown

As well as prepping for the first of Forza Horizon 6’s two DLC expansions, Playground Games is also still working on the PlayStation 5 port of the game.

Last month, despite concerns from PS5 owners over Xbox‘s new shift to a model in which some of its games will be console exclusives again, the studio reassured players that the PS5 version was still set for a 2026 release.

“If you’re planning your trip to Discover Japan on PlayStation 5, stay tuned,” a statement posted on the game’s official website in early August reads. “Forza Horizon 6 will be releasing on PS5 later this year, and you can add the game to your Wishlist on the PlayStation Store to be notified of availability.”

It’s now early October, however, and there doesn’t appear to be any sign of a release date yet, meaning if the game is indeed still coming in 2026 it’s looking increasingly likely that it will do so without much notice.

The release of Forza Horizon 6 on PS5 will be an important one for Microsoft, given that Forza Horizon 5 – which came to PS5 more than four years after its original Xbox launch – reportedly sold more than 5 million copies on Sony‘s console alone.

VGC’s Forza Horizon 6 review called it “an essential racing game”, and said developer Playground Games had outdone itself.

“Forza Horizon 5 was already an exceptional racing game, but Forza Horizon 6 takes everything up a notch to deliver an even more engaging, entertaining and all-encompassing experience,” we said.

“There’s an absolute wealth of racing, exploring and collecting to do here, and that’s before the inevitable live-service updates start adding even more content. Few games are as essential as this.”