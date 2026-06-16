Forza Horizon 6 ‘Series 2’ update tweaks opponent behaviour, makes road discovery easier

Forza Horizon 6 has received a new update ahead of the game’s second series of live content.

The game’s Series 2 live challenges start on Thursday, June 18 with a new batch of weekly challenges allowing players to unlock new cars and other rewards.

Before then, an update has been rolled out which tweaks AI opponent behaviour and makes road discovery easier, among other things.

According to the patch notes, the new update makes improvements to difficulty balancing, and changes the way Drivatar opponents behave at the start of races.

Players who have still to reach 100% road discovery will also get extra assistance, with a Roads Driven percentage being added to the Region Overview screen, making it easier for players to see where undiscovered roads remain.

The game’s Horizon Play mode, which is where online multiplayer races can be found, has also received a tweak to the rate at which players level up, with developer Playground Games saying players will now earn more XP between level 26 and level 100.

“This will significantly reduce the time required to earn the ‘Maxed Out’ Achievement”, it notes, adding that players who have already passed level 25 “will see their level jump significantly”, whereas players who have reached level 32 will immediately jump to level 100.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Forza Horizon 6 – Series 2 Update patch notes

General

Performance and stability fixes.

Fixed an issue where launching the game after running Benchmark Mode would take longer than expected.

AI

Improvements to difficulty balancing.

Fixed an issue with Drivatar race start behaviour.

Audio

Improvements to audio performance on lower specification devices.

Adjusted the volume of the air vents on the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV.

Badge

Fixed an issue with the Screechy Clean Badge where progress would only count during a Touge Event.

Design

Fixed an issue where the Leaderboards would sometimes display the wrong drivetrain.

Fixed an issue with Convoy Leaderboards where times may not appear consistently for all players in the Convoy at Drag Meets and Time Attack Circuits.

Festival Playlist

Fixed an issue where some Daily Challenges and a Seasonal Job could be completed ahead of time.

Fixed an issue where completed Weekly Challenges in a previous Season would be missing the Completed label.

Fixed an issue where various Daily Challenges across the Seasons did not unlock for some players. Developer Notes: All Daily Challenge Points in Series 1 will be retroactively rewarded to players for each Season they participated in. To claim these, players must visit Series 1 in their Playlist History.



Horizon Play

Fixed an issue where some players did not unlock Level 12 in Horizon Play until they entered another race Event.

Adjustments have been made to the amount of XP required between Level 26 and Level 100 in Horizon Play. This will significantly reduce the time required to earn the ‘Maxed Out’ Achievement. Developer Notes: Players who have already made significant progress in Horizon Play (Level 25 and above) will see their level jump significantly and unlock new Badges, and players who have already reached Level 32 will jump to Level 100, unlock Badges and the ‘Maxed Out’ Achievement.



Road Discovery

Added a Roads Driven percentage to the Region Overview.

Fixed an issue where two road nodes would never be marked as Undiscovered.

Fixed inconsistencies in Road Discovery between the Mini Map and World Map.

Visuals

Fixed graphical corruption noticeable in some loading screen transitions on XBOX Series X|S, especially in Horizon Stories and after completing the Monthly Rivals Event.

Fixed a motion blur artefact appearing along the rear of the 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI GSR TM Edition.

Fixed an issue with inconsistent lighting that occurred when switching between times of day in Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue where green artefacts could be seen when trying to take a photo through a metal mesh fence.

Fixed an issue where rain particles were disabled in the ‘High’ Graphics Preset on PC.

Improvements to the pixelated red smoke appearing in Street Races when using upscaling.

Upgrades & Tuning

Adjustments have been made to the physics of Drag Tires to align them more with their expected behaviour. Developer Notes: The team noticed that Drag tires were reducing Performance Index (PI) significantly while still providing enough lateral grip to work effectively as a tire choice for several event types outside of Drag Racing. This is not the expected behaviour or use case for Drag Tires. To alleviate this issue, we have made some adjustments that ensure Drag Tires are no longer the optimal tire choice outside of drag racing events.



Additionally, we have retained the PI cost of Drag Tires, meaning any tune that currently exists, for example, a tune that is A 700 will not change PI, but it will have significantly reduced cornering performance.

The team are aware that this means there are a lot of Leaderboard entries that will need to be removed. This will be an ongoing process as we work to identify and remove any lap times that were set using Drag Tires prior to this patch.

It is important to note that this change only affects the cornering performance of Drag Tires, so Drag times and Drag Leaderboards will be unaffected by this change.

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