Forza Horizon 6 officially dated for PS5, alongside an expansion

Xbox has confirmed the PS5 version of Forza Horizon 6 will release in January, alongside the game’s first expansion.

Confirming an earlier leak, Playground Games announced that the racer will release for Sony’s console on January 26.

Players who pre-order the game’s Premium Edition will be able to play it up to 5 days early and “be among the first to experience the all-new Expansion on Day One”, which will arrive on January 21.

Technically, the release date represents a delay for PS5’s Forza Horizon 6, which was previously announced as arriving in 2026.

In September, Playground Games claimed that the game was still due this year.

VGC’s Forza Horizon 6 review called it “an essential racing game”, and said developer Playground Games had outdone itself.

“Forza Horizon 5 was already an exceptional racing game, but Forza Horizon 6 takes everything up a notch to deliver an even more engaging, entertaining and all-encompassing experience,” we said.

“There’s an absolute wealth of racing, exploring and collecting to do here, and that’s before the inevitable live-service updates start adding even more content. Few games are as essential as this.”