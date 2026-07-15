Forza Horizon 6 leaderboards are being wiped as Playground Games patches out exploits

Forza Horizon 6 is in the process of having some of its leaderboards entirely wiped, due to exploits discovered by developer Playground Games.

In a blog post detailing the arrival of the game’s third live season, Italian Exotics, the studio stated that it had found some “unrealistic entries” in its leaderboards and were investigating them.

As it discovers the exploits that led to these entries, the studio is patching them out and then resetting the leaderboards entirely, starting everyone from scratch again.

“Our team is investigating Leaderboards in Forza Horizon 6 due to the presence of unrealistic entries,” it said. “These have been achieved through the exploitation of glitches or obtained by using Drag Tires before the latest physics balance changes we’ve introduced on June 15.

“Therefore, we’ve made the decision to proceed with a complete reset of the affected Leaderboards, which will be wiped as soon as these exploits get patched in the game.”

The first example of this is the Rivals Leaderboards, which were already reset this week after the release of a patch on Monday. “The fixes included in this update patch glitches which could be exploited to pollute the Leaderboards with unrealistic times,” the studio explained.

The PR Stunts leaderboards are also set to be reset at some point in the future, once other exploit glitches have been resolved. Playground Games says it doesn’t have a timeline for this yet, but warns that it’s coming.

“We understand this will be disappointing to players with legit lap times,” the studio added. “However, we’ve chosen this approach so that way everyone has a clean sheet to play with going forward.

“Regardless of the Leaderboards deletion, any clean times posted to earn the associated Collection Journal items for the Rivals will not be lost and will remain unlocked.”

The new Italian Exotics season starts on Thursday and will let players unlock 10 Series Reward cars over the course of four weeks, including three new to the game.

An Italian Passion Car Pack has also been released, adding the 2025 Ferrari F80, 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB4 Spider, 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, and 1990 Alfa Romeo SE 048SP. Owners of the Premium Edition get this pack at no extra cost, while owners of the Standard Edition can buy it separately.