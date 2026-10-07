Forza Horizon 6 isn’t coming to PS5 this year, it’s claimed

Forza Horizon 6 won’t come to PlayStation this year after all, it’s claimed.

Developer Playground Games, as recently as last month, claimed that the critically acclaimed Xbox and PC racer would still arrive this year, as previously announced by Xbox. However, a new report disputes that.

According to Deallabs writer billbul-kun, who has been accurately reporting hardware and software release information for a number of years now, the PS5 port of the Playground Games racer won’t arrive on PlayStation until 2027.

Billbul-kun claims that Forza Horizon 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 on January 26.

The report goes on to claim that a physical version of the game will also be released, though it’s unknown if the game’s Premium Edition will come to PlayStation.

Forza Horizon 6 PS5 release date

In September, Playground Games claimed that the game was still due this year. “If you’re planning your trip to Discover Japan on PlayStation 5, stay tuned,” a statement on the game’s official website read in an update posted last month.

“Forza Horizon 6 will be releasing on PS5 later this year, and you can add the game to your Wishlist on the PlayStation Store to be notified of availability,” it added.

Playground Games has never set a firm date on the PS5 version, only that it would come sometime after the PC and Xbox launch, which took place earlier this year.

VGC’s Forza Horizon 6 review called it “an essential racing game”, and said developer Playground Games had outdone itself.

“Forza Horizon 5 was already an exceptional racing game, but Forza Horizon 6 takes everything up a notch to deliver an even more engaging, entertaining and all-encompassing experience,” we said.

“There’s an absolute wealth of racing, exploring and collecting to do here, and that’s before the inevitable live-service updates start adding even more content. Few games are as essential as this.”