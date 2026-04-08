Forza Horizon 6 is reportedly getting its own limited edition Xbox wireless controller and headset

Xbox is set to announce a special edition controller and headset to celebrate the release of Forza Horizon 6.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements, including Xbox controllers.

According to the leaker, both the Xbox wireless controller and the wireless headset will be released on May 19, the same day as Forza Horizon 6.

The Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition Controller will reportedly cost €89.99 / £84.99 / $89.99 – this is €10 / £10 / $10 more than the Doom: The Dark Ages limited edition controller released last year.

Meanwhile, the Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition Headset will cost €134.99 / £124.99 / $134.99. This is only the second limited edition headset to be released for the Xbox Series X/S, the first being for Starfield.

It’s not yet known what the controller and headset will look like, nor is it known when Microsoft plans to announce them.

Forza Horizon 5 got its own limited edition controller when it was released in 2021. The controller was translucent yellow and featured bright pink and blue splatters on it, to mark the Horizon Festival in the game.

Forza Horizon 6 is set for release on Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 19, with a Premium Edition offering players early access starting on May 15.

A PlayStation 5 version of the game has also been confirmed, but it won’t be arriving on the same day as the Xbox and PC versions, and will instead be released “later in 2026”.

Rather than previous games, which start with the player taking part in the Horizon Festival, this time Forza Horizon 6 will start players off as a tourist in Japan, and they have to qualify for the Horizon Festival.