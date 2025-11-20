Fortnite’s Tarantino season will include a previously unfilmed Kill Bill short

An unfilmed scene from the Kill Bill series is seemingly being released as part of Fortnite.

The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge will feature as part of the game’s next season, which is themed after the Kill Bill duology.

The news was announced by Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino and star Uma Thurman at a Fortnite event in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.

The new season of Fortnite will launch on November 30, replacing the current Simpsons-themed season. The Kill Bill-themed season of Fortnite is being released to celebrate Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which is coming to cinemas in December.

Yuki’s Revenge likely refers to a lost scene from the original films, which has been previously mentioned by Tarantino in various interviews.

The scene would have followed Yuki, who is featured on the poster released for the Fortnite mode, hunting down The Bride (Uma Thurman) to avenge her sister, Gogo Yubari, who was killed by Thurman’s character in the film.

The scene was ultimately unfilmed due to pacing issues, according to Tarantino.

Fortnite Chapter 7 is set to launch on November 30, after the current Simpsons mini-season ends.

Fortnite is split into lengthy Chapters, which are then split into numerous smaller themed Seasons and Mini-Seasons.

Chapter 6 started back on December 1, 2024, and saw four separate Seasons and two Mini-Seasons based on Star Wars and The Simpsons. By the time Chapter 6 ends, it will have run for almost an entire year.

Crossover content added over the course of Chapter 6 included collaborations with such IPs as Godzilla, King Kong, Big Hero 6, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Cyberpunk 2077, Hatsune Miku, Star Wars, Avatar, Mortal Kombat, Cowboy Bebop, Shohei Ohtani, Sabrina Carpenter, Adventure Time, WWE, King of the Hill, Fantastic Four, Deadmau5, Halo, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Gorillza, One-Punch Man, Squid Game, Beavis and Butt-Head and KPop Demon Hunters.