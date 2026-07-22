Fortnite’s next season could be based on ‘Gaming Legends’ including Sonic, Kingdom Hearts and Persona

Fortnite’s next season could be based around other video game characters.

That’s according to a number of Fortnite leakers, including HypeX, who believe that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will be have a ‘gaming legends’ theme.

The current season, which is titled Runners, has focused mainly on the game’s official lore, but its Battle Pass still included a crossover skin featuring John Wick.

Now leakers believe the next season, which is set to start shortly after Season 3 ends on August 19, will be mainly focused on characters from other video games.

According to HypeX, the following collaborations have either been leaked or confirmed to be coming to Fortnite:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Kingdom Hearts

Vampire Survivors

Ember & Blade

Kernel Hearts

Kakao Games

Fortnite leaker SamLeaks also posted on Tuesday that Persona would be arriving in Fortnite’s next season, saying this lent more credibility to the theory that it will be a video game crossover themed season.

HypeX also said Crash Bandicoot, Mega Man and Marvel Tokon were rumoured to be coming to Fortnite soon, but couldn’t yet confirm this and so didn’t count them in their list of ‘leaked or confirmed’ crossovers.

FORTNITE C7S4 IS EXPECTED TO BE GAMING LEGENDS THEMED



LEAKED & CONFIRMED COLLABS SO FAR:

• Sonic ✅

• Persona 5

• Megaman

• Marvel Tokon

• KakaoGames ✅

• Kernel Hearts ✅

• Ember & Blade ✅

• Kingdom Hearts ✅

• Crash Bandicoot

• Vampire Survivors ✅

& More.. pic.twitter.com/lOuuT63hA9 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2026

Numerous video game characters have appeared as skins in Fortnite in previous seasons, mostly as additions to the game’s store rather than part of the main story.

Indeed, the game has its own specific rarity called Gaming Legends Series, which is dedicated to skins and other cosmetics from other video games.

Nearly 70 video game characters from other IPs have already appeared as skins in Fortnite, including: