FORTNITE C7S4 IS EXPECTED TO BE GAMING LEGENDS THEMED— HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2026
LEAKED & CONFIRMED COLLABS SO FAR:
• Sonic ✅
• Persona 5
• Megaman
• Marvel Tokon
• KakaoGames ✅
• Kernel Hearts ✅
• Ember & Blade ✅
• Kingdom Hearts ✅
• Crash Bandicoot
• Vampire Survivors ✅
& More.. pic.twitter.com/lOuuT63hA9
Fortnite’s next season could be based on ‘Gaming Legends’ including Sonic, Kingdom Hearts and Persona
Leakers have put together a large list of gaming collabs set to appear in the game
Fortnite’s next season could be based around other video game characters.
That’s according to a number of Fortnite leakers, including HypeX, who believe that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will be have a ‘gaming legends’ theme.
The current season, which is titled Runners, has focused mainly on the game’s official lore, but its Battle Pass still included a crossover skin featuring John Wick.
Now leakers believe the next season, which is set to start shortly after Season 3 ends on August 19, will be mainly focused on characters from other video games.
According to HypeX, the following collaborations have either been leaked or confirmed to be coming to Fortnite:
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Kingdom Hearts
- Vampire Survivors
- Ember & Blade
- Kernel Hearts
- Kakao Games
Fortnite leaker SamLeaks also posted on Tuesday that Persona would be arriving in Fortnite’s next season, saying this lent more credibility to the theory that it will be a video game crossover themed season.
HypeX also said Crash Bandicoot, Mega Man and Marvel Tokon were rumoured to be coming to Fortnite soon, but couldn’t yet confirm this and so didn’t count them in their list of ‘leaked or confirmed’ crossovers.
Numerous video game characters have appeared as skins in Fortnite in previous seasons, mostly as additions to the game’s store rather than part of the main story.
Indeed, the game has its own specific rarity called Gaming Legends Series, which is dedicated to skins and other cosmetics from other video games.
Nearly 70 video game characters from other IPs have already appeared as skins in Fortnite, including:
- Grace, Claire, Jill, Chris and Leon from Resident Evil
- Solid Snake and Raiden from Metal Gear Solid
- Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Cammy, Blanka and Sakura from Street Fighter
- Master Chief and UNSC Spartan from Halo
- Raiden, Scorpion, Kitana and Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat
- Lara Croft from Tomb Raider
- Kratos from God of War
- Aloy from Horizon
- Ezio and Eivor from Assassin’s Creed
- Geralt from The Witcher
- Isaac Clarke from Dead Space
- The Doom Slayer from Doom
- Marcus Fenix from Gears of War
- Kliff from Crimson Desert
- Mercy, D.Va, Tracer and Genji from Overwatch
- Johnny Silverhand, V and Adam Smasher from Cyberpunk 2077
- The Traveler from Cronos
- Dave the Diver
- Alan Wake