Fortnite Zero Hour: Watch a replay of the full live event

Fortnite Season 6 has just ended with an enormous closing sequence.

If you missed out on the Zero Hour live event, we’ve captured the sequence in full so you can see it all in action.

Zero Hour brought together almost all the crossover characters seen over the course of Season 6, for one final fight against an enormous enemy.

It also features the first glimpse of some Season 7 content, including The Bride from Kill Bill and the DeLorean from Back to the Future.

More importantly for some players, the Zero Hour event also marked the end of The Simpsons mini-season, which means unless Epic decides to bring it back in the future its detailed Springfield map is now gone.

You can see the full Zero Hour sequence embedded at the top of this article, or on our YouTube channel.