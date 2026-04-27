Fortnite will refund players who bought D4vd content following child murder and abuse charges

Epic Games has stated that anyone who purchased cosmetics based on D4vd will be entitled to a refund if requested.

Note: This article contains distressing details about murder and sexual abuse.

D4vd – real name David Anthony Burke – is an American singer-songwriter who began his music career by making Fortnite gameplay montages and creating his own music for them to avoid copyright strikes.

Burke is currently under arrest, charged with first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 and mutilation of a body, following the discovery of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body in an impounded car registered to him.

Prosecutors claim Burke, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, also had “a significant amount” of images of child sex abuse on his phone and iCloud account when he was arrested.

Due to his connections with Fortnite, Burke has a number of items in the game, including two music tracks in Fortnite Festival mode and some cosmetics which were sold in a bundle called D4vd’s Locker Bundle.

Epic has yet to remove the items from the store, though it may prove more difficult to do so with the Locker Bundle because it mainly consisted of premium items that were already in the game and were simply ‘chosen’ by Burke to be discounted.

Regardless, it has stated on X that any player who purchased the content and wishes to receive a refund will be entitled to one if they request it.

We hear the concerns. We have a bunch of changes we’re rolling out over time. The first one will be available on Tuesday April 28th, when anyone who purchased one of these items will be able to get an immediate self-service refund. And, right now, players who request refunds for… — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 26, 2026

Replying to Fortnite leak account Shiina who reported that items were seemingly being refunded, the official FortniteStatus account confirmed: “We hear the concerns. We have a bunch of changes we’re rolling out over time.

“The first one will be available on Tuesday April 28th, when anyone who purchased one of these items will be able to get an immediate self-service refund. And, right now, players who request refunds for D4vd cosmetics via player support can be refunded.”

At the time of writing, the music tracks and cosmetics aren’t being removed from the game, meaning players who already bought them and don’t wish to request a refund will continue to have access to them.