Fortnite Switch 2 improvements detailed, including mouse support and enhanced visuals

Epic Games has detailed the improvements made in the Switch 2 version of Fortnite.

Fortnite was released on the original Switch in June 2018, but while it was perfectly functional some noted that its reduced frame rate and blurrier visuals put players at a disadvantage when playing online multiplayer.

An enhanced version of the game will be available on Switch 2 when the console launches on Thursday, and will offer numerous improvements compared to the Switch version, including improved resolution and frame rate.

According to Epic Games, the Switch 2 version of Fortnite will include the following features not available in the Switch version:

60 frames per second

1224p resolution when docked and 900p resolution in handheld

Greater view distance

Higher quality textures, shadows and water rendering

Clothing physics enabled

Replay system

The ability to capture video clips using the Capture button

GameChat allowing players to “stream your Fortnite gameplay with up to three other friends”

“Full ‘desktop’ renderer, high-detail geometry, distance field ambient occlusion in docked mode, shadow casting point lights, high-quality effects”

Mouse controls

Mouse controls support won’t be available at launch, but will come with the game’s next major patch on June 7. Mouse controls will be supported in all Battle Royale modes only.

According to Epic, players will be able to use either Joy-Con 2 controller (or both) as a mouse, and use mouse controls to navigate the menus.

“With mouse controls, the right analog stick will be disabled, and you’ll rotate your character by using the selected Joy-Con 2 controller(s) as a mouse,” the studio says. “There’ll be a cursor visible while navigating the UI.

“If using the right or both controllers as a mouse, the ZR button will be treated as ‘primary click’. If using the left controller as a mouse, ZL will be treated as primary click.”

Players will also be able to unlock an exclusive Wishing Star Emote if they log into the Switch 2 version of the game before March 31, 2026.

Epic also notes that Save the World is the only Fortnite game that won’t be available on Switch 2 – all other Fortnite games will be available to play.