Fortnite officially confirms Pirate Shop Access Token drop rate as players hunt for item which makes entire shop free

After much speculation, Epic Games has finally confirmed the exact likelihood of finding the token that grants Pirate Shop Access in Fortnite.

Pirate Shop Tokens were added to Fortnite as part of its current mini-season, Fortnite Treasure Hunters, which started on November 1 and is set to end on December 5.

The tokens are part of a Treasure Hunt feature, which has been added to the game’s Battle Royale mode. Every time a player opens a chest in the game, there’s a small chance they’ll get a treasure reward.

These treasures have different rarities and range from loading screens and jam tracks to one-week-limited vehicles, decals and outfits.

The item players are all looking for, however, is the token that provides Pirate Shop Access, because it can offer hundreds of dollars of content.

Players who find it receive two tokens – one which can be activated at any point in 2026 between November 1 and December 15, and one which can be activated at any point in 2027 between January 1 and December 31.

When a token is activated, every single item in the Fortnite Shop which costs V-Bucks – skins, emotes, backpacks, pickaxes, instruments, cars, gliders, jam tracks and more – becomes entirely free to that player for the next 14 days.

Since the token was revealed, players have been frantically trying to find them in chests, with numerous theories on drop rates, a limit on token numbers, and whether the game favours certain types of player.

Epic has now officially confirmed the drop rates, however, and it’s now become clear why so few players have been getting the Pirate Shop Access – most of the time, they have a 1 in 137,500 chance of getting one.

According to Epic, the likelihood of finding each treasure type is as follows:

Weekly Gold Outfit – 1 in 1,562,500

Pirate Shop Access – 1 in 137,500

Weekly Vehicle & Decal – 1 in 7,813

Weekly Pickaxe or Backbling – 1 in 568

Weekly Jam Track – 1 in 391

Weekly Loading Screen – 1 in 272

Gizmo (any) – 1 in 127

Occasionally the game will have Treasure Hours, which will last a short period and will boost the drop rates for the Pirate Shop Access by 1.5x. Epic says this may sometimes be higher – during a recent Treasure Hour, Pirate Shop Access was boosted to 2x.

The company has previously stressed that the rate does not change depending on the player, so the likelihood doesn’t improve if you’re a new or returning player.