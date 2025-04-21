Fortnite is getting its first full Star Wars season next month, featuring Darth Jar Jar

A new Star Wars themed season is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale next month.

Announced during the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan this past weekend, the game’s Season 6 Chapter 3 content will be called Fortnite: Galactic Battle and will be an entirely Star Wars themed season taking place over the course of five separate parts.

Each part will have a different theme, which is listed as follows:

May 2 – Imperial Takeover

May 8 – The Pull of the Force

May 22 – Mandalorian Rising

May 29 – Star Destroyer Bombardment

June 7 – Death Star Sabotage

According to a press release, the “five-part saga will lead up to an in-game narrative live event that will surely have players feeling like they’ve got the fate of the whole galaxy in their hands”.

A trailer for the event revealed that fan favourite character Darth Jar Jar will feature in the season, along with a new in-game Force Lightning ability.

Accompanying the seasonal content will be a new Star Wars themed Battle Pass, which includes characters like Emperor Palpatine and “mashups like Wookiee Cuddle Team Leader”.

The event will also see new Item Shop additions, including Mace Windu, as well as the ability to pilot X-Wings and TIE Fighters in the game.

Fortnite has been host to numerous Star Wars collaborations since 2019, but Galactic Battle – the tenth such collaboration – marks the first time the game will be getting a whole season based entirely on Star Wars.

Previous collaborations have seen the addition of numerous Star Wars skins to the game, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, Rey, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, a Sith trooper, a Clone Trooper and a Coruscant Guard among others.