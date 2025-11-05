Fortnite is getting an official limited-time Disneyland island tomorrow

An official limited-time island based on Disneyland is coming to Fortnite this week.

The island, which is titled Disneyland Game Rush, will launch on November 6 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT.

Players will be able to find it by either searching for its name or using its specific island code, which is 4617-4819-8826.

Designed as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations for Disneyland, the island is not a battle royale mode, but rather a family-friendly experience encouraging celebration.

The island will open with a central hub, from which players can visit seven mini-games, each based on a different Disneyland ride.

By completing these mini-games, players will collect keys which will let them unlock Disney-themed cosmetic items.

The seven mini-games that will be featured are:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Sneak Out (based on Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout)

Haunted Mansion: Scavenger Haunt (based on Haunted Mansion)

Indiana Jones: Tomb Runner (based on Indiana Jones Adventure)

Matterhorn: Slip and Climb (based on Matterhorn Bobsleds)

Space Mountain: Rocket Race (based on Space Mountain)

Star Wars: Stormtrooper Showdown (based on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance)

WEB-Slingers: Spider-Bot Blasters (based on WEB-Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure)

This lobby has no windows and no doors... 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/3ZL2wmXesc — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 5, 2025

The island will only be available for a limited time but it’s not been announced how long it will last.

Disney and Fortnite developer Epic Games are continuing to work on a planned Disney universe which will be connected to Fortnite, of which this Disneyland island will seemingly not be a part.

Disney made a $1.5 billion investment to acquire an equity stake in Epic in early 2024. At the same time, it was announced that the companies were partnering to create an “all-new games and entertainment universe” connected to Fortnite.

“In addition to being a world-class games experience and interoperating with Fortnite, the new persistent universe will offer a multitude of opportunities for consumers to play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more,” Disney said at the time.