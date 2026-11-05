Fortnite Crew subscribers are no longer getting free skins or the OG Pass, will get more V-Bucks instead

Epic games has announced upcoming changes to its Fortnite Crew membership.

Fortnite Crew is the subscription service for Fortnite, and costs $11.99 / £9.99 per month, or is available as part of Xbox‘s Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Currently, players subscribed to Fortnite Crew get a Crew Pack each month with exclusive skins, as well as 800 V-Bucks and the Battle Pass, OG Pass, Lego Pass and Music Pass, as well as the Rocket Pass Premium for Rocket League.

Now Epic has announced that, starting from December 5, the items received as part of Fortnite Crew will be changing.

Crew Packs will no longer be given to players every month, with December’s Crew Pack being the last one. Any subscribers who have Crew Pack Outfits and haven’t yet unlocked all the Legacy Styles for them will be granted them.

The OG Pass will also be ending on December 5, with Epic promising “a dramatic conclusion at the end of Chapter 1: OG Season X”. It also says the “next era of Fortnite OG” will arrive in late 2027.

To make up for the loss of Crew Packs and the OG Pass, Fortnite Crew members will now get more V-Bucks than the previous 800, with the amount they get depending on how long they’ve been a subscriber, as follows:

1-2 months – 1,000 V-Bucks per month

3-5 months – 1,200 V-Bucks per month

6-11 months – 1,400 V-Bucks per month

12+ months – 1,600 V-Bucks per month

When these changes come into play from December 5, the above V-Bucks distribution won’t start everyone from zero – existing Fortnite Crew membership length will be taken into account. This means anyone who’s been a Fortnite Crew subscriber for more than 12 months, for example, will immediately go into the 1,600 V-Bucks tier.

Epic says players will also get an extra 20% XP while playing Fortnite if they’re a crew members, and that the Fortnite Battle Pass, Music Pass, Lego Pass and Rocket Pass Premium are all still included in the subscription,