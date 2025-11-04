Fortnite Chapter 7 could have a Hollywood theme and a Kill Bill skin, teaser suggests

The next chapter of Fortnite could be set in Hollywood, according to a teaser video sent to creators.

Numerous Fortnite creators have posted on social media that they have received a teaser video from Epic Games which drops hints about the game’s seventh season.

The teaser simply shows text which reads: “Signal origin – 34.134117 N, 118.321495 W. Now playing, Zero Hour, Chapter Seven, Fortnite After Dark with Q & U. Early access. One night only. 11.19.25.”

The numbers are coordinates which, when entered into Google Maps, show the Hollywood sign, suggesting the seventh season might have a Hollywood theme or revolve around movies in some way.

The ‘Fortnite After Dark with Q & U’ line also has players speculating that there could be a skin based on Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, most likely the iconic yellow jumpsuit worn by Uma Thurman in the two-part film.

The closing credits for Kill Bill include the credit “based on the character of The Bride created by Q & U” – meaning Quentin & Uma – while the ‘after dark’ comment may be a reference to the extreme violence and language seen in Tarantino movies like Kill Bill.

Fortnite’s Chapter 7 hype begins! 👀

Teasers point to Hollywood, hinting at a Gala theme 💃

November 19 might be the grand reveal! 🎬pic.twitter.com/zTs1aprAe5 — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) November 3, 2025

Fortnite Chapter 7 is set to launch on November 29, after the current Simpsons mini-season ends. One week later on December 5, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – an extended length presentation with both Kill Bill films playing together with extra content – arrives in US cinemas, lending more weight to a potential Fortnite crossover.

Fortnite is split into lengthy Chapters, which are then split into numerous smaller themed Seasons and Mini-Seasons.

Chapter 6 started back on December 1, 2024, and saw four separate Seasons and two Mini-Seasons based on Star Wars and The Simpsons. By the time Chapter 6 ends, it will have run for almost an entire year.

Crossover content added over the course of Chapter 6 included collaborations with such IPs as Godzilla, King Kong, Big Hero 6, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Cyberpunk 2077, Hatsune Miku, Star Wars, Avatar, Mortal Kombat, Cowboy Bebop, Shohei Ohtani, Sabrina Carpenter, Adventure Time, WWE, King of the Hill, Fantastic Four, Deadmau5, Halo, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Gorillza, One-Punch Man, Squid Game, Beavis and Butt-Head and KPop Demon Hunters.