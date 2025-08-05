Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 trailer reveals Power Rangers collaboration

Epic Games has released the first Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 trailer, revealing plans for a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers collaboration.

The battle royal’s next season, Shock ‘N Awesome, will see players battling a bug invasion on the battle royal’s island.

“Where there’s bugs on the loose, you know the Power Rangers will be there to squash ’em – Chapter 6 Season 4: Shock ‘N Awesome launches Thursday August 7, 2025,” Epic said.

“Check out the Mighty Morphin Bundle when it hits the Shop mid-August, and includes the Red Ranger, Black Ranger, Pink Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and Blue Ranger Outfits — plus accessories like the Go Go Power Rangers – Redux Jam Track.

“Battle Pass holders will also be able to unlock the Dino Megazord Outfit by completing Quests starting September 16. And prepare to Power Up as Megazord for a splashy midseason takeover.”

Epic previously confirmed that Spartans from the Halo series will also be joining the fight against the bugs in Fortnite’s upcoming season.

Earlier this week, Epic boss Tim Sweeney rubbished claims that some executives at the company are unhappy with the speed of decision-making at long-time collaborator Disney.

The companies are currently working together to create a Disney universe connected to Fortnite. The project is reportedly codenamed ‘Bulldog’ and isn’t scheduled to launch before fall 2026.