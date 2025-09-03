Forsaken 64 becomes the 40th Nintendo 64 game to be added to Switch Online

Nintendo has announced the next Nintendo 64 game coming to its retro selection on Nintendo Switch Online.

The next title set to arrive in the Nintendo Classics line is Forsaken 64, which will be added to the Nintendo 64 library on Thursday, September 4.

While most Nintendo 64 games are available via Nintendo’s standard N64 app, a handful of them – including Forsaken 64 – are only available in a separate N64 Mature 17+ app, designed to keep mature-rated games away from younger players.

Forsaken 64 is the fifth game to be added to the Mature version of the app, joining Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Shadow Man and Perfect Dark.

Published by Acclaim in 1998, the game is a first-person shooter set in the future, where players have to pilot a ship through a series of labyrinthine stages filled with corridors and tunnels, blasting any robotic enemies that get in the way.

Controlling the ship takes a little more getting used to than in other FPS titles of the era, because there’s no sense of gravity in the game – players are free to move in any direction and rotate their ship at any angle they choose, meaning they can get disorientated if they’re not careful with their movements.

Although it was well received when it was released, Forsaken 64 was perhaps best known for having one of the strangest box art designs of the time. Rather than actually showing something representing the game, the North American box art shows the face of a woman with a tear rolling down her eye, and a heart tattooed on her cheek that says ‘Forsaken’ on it.

The PAL version box art released in Europe doesn’t have the woman on the cover, and instead simply shows the game’s logo.

Forsaken 64 will also be the 40th Nintendo 64 game released on Switch Online in the West. There have actually been 42 released in total, but two of them – Custom Robo and Custom Robo V2 – have only been made available in Japan.

Recent additions have included Killer Instinct Gold, Ridge Racer 64 and Banjo-Tooie.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.