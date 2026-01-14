Former Xbox executive Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hryb says he’s been laid off from Unity after 18 months

Larry Hryb, best known to Xbox players as Major Nelson, has announced that he has been laid off from Unity after 18 months.

Hryb was previously at Microsoft for 22 years, becoming Director of Programming at Xbox and the long-standing spokesperson for Microsoft’s gaming business.

He left Xbox in July 2023 and, after taking a break, joined Unity in June 2024 where he became Director of Community following a difficult period for the company, which had recently faced backlash from the development community over controversial monetisation plans for its popular game development engine.

“I’ve always been transparent with this community, so I wanted to share that – like a lot of people in tech and gaming right now – I was laid off from Unity,” Hryb posted on his LinkedIn page.

“After nearly three decades of making an impact at Microsoft, I joined Unity in 2024. During my time there, I rebuilt their Community and Advocacy Team with a deliberate strategy that created a clearer, more connected experience for creators, developers, and gamers.

“We brought energy back to channels that had gone quiet, restored trust, and showed up consistently where it mattered. I elevated Unity’s visibility at PAX and key industry events, strengthened relationships, and ensured Unity had a clear voice in the broader conversation.

“Good communication was critical to that work. We told better stories, rebuilt confidence in the brand, and experimented with emerging platforms to meet audiences where they already were. We aligned community engagement directly with product strategy, so creators and players experienced a more cohesive Unity. Making that connection tangible again was meaningful, and I’m proud of what the team accomplished.

Now, I am excited to explore the next chapter.

“Change makes you stronger. I’m exploring opportunities where my experience in community leadership, platform strategy, and communications can drive growth at the intersection of hardware, software, and services.

“I’m drawn to ecosystems where those pieces work together to create integrated experiences for creators and players. My background in product platforms and large-scale community operations positions me to shape strategy, not just respond to it.”

Unity has delivered numerous rounds of layoffs in recent years, most notably laying off 25% of its workforce – some 1,800 employees – back in January 2024, following a period of significant instability for the company.

In October 2023, Unity announced that John Riccitiello was stepping down as president and CEO effective immediately. His departure came weeks after the company sparked a backlash from developers after announcing plans to charge developers every time a game that uses its Unity engine was installed.

These plans were partially walked back following the outcry, and in September 2024 it scrapped its controversial Runtime Fee altogether.