Former Xbox COO denies claims she was ‘fired for a policy violation’, says reports are ‘not the whole story’

Former Xbox COO Helen Chiang has spoken out about her departure from the company, and stated that “speculation” around the reason for it has been inaccurate.

Chiang joined Xbox back in 2005 and worked on a number of roles there for the past 21 years, including business manager for the Xbox platformer, director of Xbox Live business strategy and chief of staff at Microsoft Studios.

In October 2014 she was moved to the Minecraft franchise, where she served as senior director, general manager, studio head and corporate vice president of the franchise over the course of 12 years.

In July this year she was made COO of Xbox, with new CEO Asha Sharma stating at the time: “Over nearly two decades at Xbox, Helen has helped build some of our most important businesses, from Xbox Live to leading Mojang and the Minecraft franchise. She will bring our businesses together under one operating model, making sure we make clear investment decisions, learn from our successes and failures, and hold ourselves accountable for results.”

Last week, however, it was reported that Chiang had left the company, with Eurogamer citing a “verified source” who told the publication she had been “terminated for policy violations”.

Now Chiang has posted a statement on her LinkedIn page, addressing the “speculation about my abrupt departure from Microsoft”, specifically calling the “policy violation claim” inaccurate and adding that “while I won’t turn this into a play-by-play, silence should not be mistaken for agreement”.

“What has been said about my departure, and what has been left unsaid, has created a picture of me that I hardly recognize. It’s important to me to set the record straight,” Chiang wrote, going on to address specific rumours about her departure.

“First, I did not leak confidential company information to the press. I have never communicated with any journalist outside the limited, company-authorized interviews I’ve done as part of my job. That includes every journalist who reached out this week seeking my side of the story.

“Second, I did not leave Xbox to join a competitor. You don’t spend two decades somewhere without developing a deep loyalty to the people, teams, and businesses you’ve helped build. Xbox was never just another stop in my career. My end game was always to keep building here.

“Third, I did not engage in discrimination, bullying, harassment, insider trading, embezzlement, or other fraudulent activity. I stand by my record – both the results I delivered and the way I have treated people throughout my career. I won’t let speculation define my character or erase that record.

“Lastly, I did not leave because I was passed over for a bigger role. Since having children, I’ve been intentional about how I define ambition and success. I haven’t actively sought out bigger roles or increased responsibilities, and the last time I interviewed for a job was in 2011.

“My reputation and results paved the way for the opportunities that followed. I went where the company believed I was needed and where I could have the greatest impact. I did not ask for my most recent role, either. I was promoted into it in July.”

While Chiang wouldn’t go into details on what actually did happen, she suggested that her departure from Xbox was an unfair one.

“I believe in fairness, accountability, and holding ourselves to the standards we expect of others,” she wrote. “Those standards only mean something when they’re applied consistently. I have serious concerns about how they were applied in my case, and I believe those concerns deserve to be taken seriously.

“I share this because I don’t want my departure reduced to an inaccurate story about incompetence, ambition for the next big job, or a Nelson-level scandal. My story is about staying true to your core values, especially when it is hard. That’s the legacy I hope to leave behind.”

(Former Xbox executive Larry Hryb, who was best known to players as Major Nelson, pointed out in a reply to Chiang’s statement that her reference to “a Nelson-level scandal” didn’t refer to him, but to a series of internal Microsoft corporate compliance videos where the main character was unfortunately named Nelson.)

Concluding her statement, Chiang wrote: “This is not how I ever imagined my story here would end. And it is not the whole story.”