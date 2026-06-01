Former Nintendo boss turns the chaotic 2000s handheld wars into a business thriller

Former Nintendo executive David Yarnton has published a thriller novel inspired by the ‘handheld wars’ of the Nintendo DS era, and a real-life scandal.

‘GameTrap’ is available to purchase now and is described as a “gripping financial thriller” set against the backdrop of the 2005-era games industry, with Nintendo going up against the fictional ‘Vantix’ handheld.

Vantix is loosely inspired by the real-world flop, Gizmondo, a Swedish handheld that had millions spent on promotion by its parent company, despite never making a profit, and was eventually overshadowed by press reports linking several of its executives to organized crime.

Gizmondo launched in 2005 in the UK and the US, going up against Nintendo DS, but by 2006, Gizmondo Europe was liquidated, and production on the device stopped. Notably, Gizmondo Europe’s head, Stefan Eriksson, was reported to have been involved in a Swedish criminal organization, and was later deported from the US after he crashed a rare Ferrari Enzo in California, and then jailed.

Yarnton, who was general manager of Nintendo UK between 2003 and 2012, called GameTrap “a business thriller rooted in reality” and said he decided to write the book as a fictional account so that he could capture the “emotional and psychological realities” of the era, without the constraint of NDAs.

“I chose to write GameTrap as fiction rather than a purely factual book for a few reasons,” Yarnton told VGC. “First and foremost, I didn’t want to write a corporate autobiography or a point-scoring exposé. That was never the intention. What fascinated me was the atmosphere of that period in the games industry and the broader lessons behind it.

“The early 2000s were extraordinary times. Video games were exploding into mainstream culture, technology companies were attracting enormous investment, hardware launches were becoming global entertainment events, and there was this feeling inside the industry that almost anything was possible. It was exciting, ambitious, chaotic, and incredibly fast-moving.”

He continued: “Having worked at a senior level during the launch era of products like the Nintendo DS and Wii, I had a front-row seat to both the disciplined side of the industry and the more reckless side of unchecked hype. You could see companies built on operational excellence and long-term thinking, while at the same time, others were being driven almost entirely by momentum, image, investor excitement, and personality.

“I realized the real story wasn’t simply about one company succeeding and another failing. It was about human nature, ambition, greed, innovation, pressure, and the way people behave during boom periods.”

The book follows a fictional character, Isabella Lindstrom, as she follows the ‘Vantix’ launch and discovers a criminal scheme behind its parent company.

“What begins as a flashy handheld console launch evolves into a far-reaching thriller filled with questionable finance, charismatic manipulators, and a determined trio trying to uncover the truth,” a synopsis for the book reads.

Yarnton said he felt compelled to write GameTrap because of the many “extraordinary moments, personalities and situations” he experienced during the era, but eventually realized he was more interested in capturing the “emotional and psychological” reality of launching a games console than in detailing historical facts.

“To me, that was where the most interesting story existed,” he said. “The ambition. The adrenaline. The pressure. The seduction of momentum. The fear of failure. The ego. The rationalizations people make when success appears just within reach. Those are universal themes that extend far beyond gaming. Fiction gave me the freedom to explore those deeper truths honestly.

“By fictionalizing the story, I could combine elements of multiple real personalities into stronger composite characters, simplify incredibly complicated corporate structures, dramatize conversations that reflected genuine industry dynamics, and heighten the tension in a way that feels authentic without becoming a literal documentary or accusation against individuals.

“That distinction matters enormously because GameTrap is not intended as a revenge piece or an exposé. It’s intended as a business thriller rooted in reality.”

Yarnton said that, despite presenting a fictionalized account of real events, GameTrap draws on his decades of business experience and offers insights he believes are relevant beyond gaming, in tech, entertainment, and finance.

“In the back of my mind, I drew upon decades of business experience gained while working for Nintendo across multiple international markets, where I was constantly challenged by Satoru Iwata to continually refine not just product launches, but the discipline, focus, and execution required to launch them successfully,” he said.

“That experience became one of the foundations behind the contrasting business philosophies explored in GameTrap. The difference between companies built on operational excellence and those driven by hype, momentum, and spectacle.”