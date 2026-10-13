Former Naughty Dog artist says he worries ‘new tech’ will mean current games end up like historical buildings people marvel at

An artist who previously worked at Naughty Dog says he’s worried that new technology will lead to today’s games being lauded in the future in the same way as historical buildings.

Matt Radford, who was a VFX artist on games like The Last of Us and Uncharted 4, was speaking to the Kiwi Talkz podcast and was asked about the work that goes into a modern game these days.

Radford said he was surprised at the amount of criticism that Naughty Dog figures like Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley have received over the years, considering they’re “giving their lives to make art that we all love”, and that soon we may no longer have games crafted entirely by hand.

” I just hope it gets to keep happening, you know, because I think that’s the real beauty in this, is that this even exists,” he said. “One day, maybe there won’t be the ability to spend $600 million or some astronomical figure to make a really cool action game with a good story.

“Friends of mine talk and we’re often like – insert your Naughty Dog game, Uncharted 4, Last of Us 2, whatever – and it’s like ‘is that the best video game that’ll ever be made?'”

Radford compared the current situation to the construction of elaborate historical buildings, and how buildings like that are never made these days because they’ve been replaced with more efficient methods, but lose something in the craftsmanship as a result.

“You know, the example of the the cathedrals in Cologne,” he said, “you see these old amazing buildings, these architectural marvels across so much of the world. And that exists as a product of a very unique time where all this art, all this beauty, all this time and suffering went into making something that you don’t make now.

“You just wouldn’t make an old cathedral like the one in Cologne. And you never will again because the talent doesn’t even exist. The people have moved on – the process, the expertise. And we have better ways of making a building now. And and yet none of the buildings look like some of those old architectural marvels.

“And I wonder if games will be that way as well, like we’ll look back at a game like Intergalactic, at a game like Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Part 2, and just see the amount of acting by real people, by humans, the acting and writing, modelling, sculpting, painting, you know.

“And we’ll marvel at it like ‘wow, can you believe that was all done by hand?’ like a guy painting the top of that church. I worry that’s more the the future.

“I think there’s a lot of new technology coming out and it’s really changing the way that games are being made, and it will change how many people are making games and in what capacity, and I think Naughty Dog its like ‘let’s just keep it going’.”

Although Radford doesn’t specifically refer to AI by name, his concerns line up with those expressed by some across the industry who worry that the increased use of AI in game development will have a negative impact on creativity.

Earlier this week it was reported that Epic Games has instructed its developers to implement “AI-first” development and use “no more handwritten code” on an unannounced Marvel and Star Wars shooter.

The use of generative AI in game development remains a contentious issue, particularly because of concerns about plagiarism and the perceived poor quality of its results. However, many developers are pushing ahead, in an attempt to lower costs and speed up development.