The Game Awards 2026 nominations are in, and it’s ended an 11-year streak for Sony.

For the first time since The Game Awards 2015, Sony has failed to get one of its published games nominated for Game of the Year.

One of its best contenders for the prize, Marvel’s Wolverine, was met with mostly positive reviews, but failed to attract as much praise as Insomniac‘s previous work. Ultimately, Marvel’s Wolverine has managed to bag nominations for Best Performance (Liam McIntyre as Wolverine) and Innovations in Accessibility.

Other contenders, Saros and Marathon, have taken home a single nomination each for Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer, respectively.

Despite this, PlayStation is still one of the most nominated publishers at The Game Awards this year, with nine nominations. This puts it in joint third with Annapurna Interactive, and behind Capcom and Nintendo.

However, this narrows the gap between PlayStation and Xbox, as the latter secured eight nominations at this year’s show.

Over the course of Sony’s GOTY nomination success, the company has bagged three wins. The full list of Sony’s GOTY nominees over the years is as follows:

Sony’s still has a chance to win some awards this year. Saros is up for Best Action Game, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls for Best Fighting Game, Marathon for Best Multiplayer, God of War Laufey for Most Anticipated, and Marvel’s Wolverine in both Innovations in Accessibility and Best Performance.