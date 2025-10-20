Football Manager signs deal with FIFA, will add official World Cup competitions

Football Manager developer Sports Interactive has signed a multi-year partnership with FIFA.

The deal will bring official FIFA competitions to the game, including the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

This includes the addition of FIFA World Cup 26 in Football Manager 26, including the official kits of all 48 teams (once they’ve been confirmed) as well as official broadcast graphics and tournament branding.

When it’s released on November 4, Football Manager 26 won’t feature international football management (except for FM26 Mobile on Netflix) and will be focused solely on club management.

However, Sports Interactive says a revamped ‘International Management module’ will be added to the game in a content update next year, ahead of FIFA World Cup 26 taking place.

Football Manager 26 will be available in four different versions when it’s released. The ‘main’ Football Manager 26 will be available on PC on November 4 via Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Windows Store, and will be available on PC Game Pass.

A streamlined version called Football Manager 26 Console will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, also on November 4, and will also be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Football Manager 26 Touch, which is made with touchscreens in mind, will be released on Apple Arcade on November 4 alongside the other versions, with a Nintendo Switch version following on December 4.

Finally, Netflix subscribers will get Football Manager 26 Mobile, which appears to be an update of the previous FM24 Mobile, and will be the only version of the game not switching to the Unity engine.

The last Football Manager game was Football Manager 2024, which was released back in November 2023. After multiple delays, Football Manager 25 was officially cancelled in February 2025, with Sega and developer Sports Interactive saying its focus would shift to the next game in the series.

The latest instalment will mark the game’s shift to the Unity engine, as well as the official Premier League license and the addition of women’s football for the first time.