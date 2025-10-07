Football Manager 26 Touch is coming to Apple Arcade next month

Apple has announced that Football Manager 26 Touch will be coming to Apple Arcade next month.

The mobile version of Sports Interactive and Sega‘s football management sim will come to Apple‘s subscription service on November 4.

As with all Apple Arcade games, Football Manager 26 Touch will be available in full as part of an Apple Arcade subscription, and will feature no monetisation, be that an up-front price, in-game purchases or ads.

“We’re delighted to be bringing FM26 Touch back to Apple Arcade for the start of this new era for Football Manager,” Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson said in a statement.

“We think the reimagined user interface will really enhance the experience across Apple devices. In addition, the arrival of the Premier League fully licensed and the introduction of women’s football will further deepen exploration for Arcade players.”

Also coming to Apple Arcade in November are MySims and MySims Kingdom. Both games were originally released on the Wii in 2007 and 2008 respectively, before getting a Switch and PC remaster in 2024 called MySims: Cozy Bundle.

Their addition to Apple Arcade on November 6, then, will mark both games’ mobile debuts.

The final game coming to Apple Arcade in November is Toca Boca Jr Classics, a collection of children’s games made by Toca Boca and Sago Mini.

Apple Arcade is available for £6.99 per month, or as part of an Apple One subscription (which also includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, extra iCloud storage and, with the Premier plan, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+).

The last Football Manager game was Football Manager 2024, which was released back in November 2023. After multiple delays, Football Manager 25 was officially cancelled in February 2025, with Sega and developer Sports Interactive saying its focus would shift to the next game in the series.

That next game, Football Manager 26, will now officially be released on November 4 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a Switch version coming a month later on December 4.

The latest instalment will mark the game’s shift to the Unity engine, as well as the official Premier League license and the addition of women’s football for the first time.