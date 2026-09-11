Footage of PlayStation’s Fairgames allegedly leaks via playtest

Footage has appeared online claiming to show PlayStation and Haven Studios’ elusive PS5 shooter, Fairgames.

A video for something called ‘Project Espresso’ was discovered on playtesting site Player.GG, with social media users noting its similarity to the Haven Studios title.

Notably, the game requires a PlayStation account to play, something that would usually only be associated with first-party Sony games.

“Project Espresso is a third-person PVPVE competitive action game where competing teams race to infiltrate high-security locations, steal valuable cargo, and make it out before their rivals,” reads a description for the game.

Haven Studio’s Fairgames was announced in 2023 and hasn’t been seen since. In February 2025, it was reported that Fairgames had been delayed to 2026 after veteran producer Jade Raymond left the studio.

Looks like this is the first official look at gameplay for FAIRGAME$ aka Break In https://t.co/kuphMNor1Y pic.twitter.com/W5KE8nEO9b — Radec (@realradec) September 10, 2026

When it was announced, Fairgames was described by its creators as “a fresh, modern take on the heist genre”.

Creative director Mathieu Leduc said of the game: “In a nutshell, this is a thrilling competitive heist game where you join an underground movement to rob the ultra-rich and rebalance the scales.”

He added: “Fairgame$ will give you an opportunity to break the rules as a modern-day Robin Hood, a thrill seeker, or just someone who wants to collect cool loot.

“Trespass inside forbidden locations around the world, fill your pockets like a kid in a candy store and unravel the nefarious plans of untouchable billionaires.”