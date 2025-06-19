Footage of a cancelled Dungeons & Dragons RPG has appeared online

Gameplay footage from a cancelled Dungeons & Dragons RPG has appeared online.

The game, which had the codename Project Dante, was reportedly in development at Washington-based Hidden Path Entertainment, who had previously co-developed Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with Valve.

As reported by MP1st, where around 10 minutes of footage can be watched, the game was cancelled after around three years in development, and was never formally announced before it was cancelled in 2023 by Wizards of the Coast, the owner of Dungeons & Dragons.

The footage shows a third-person action game, where the player takes control of several party members. It’s unclear how far along in development the game was, though text that appears throughout the video seems to suggest that this clip was from the portfolio of the game’s music supervisor.

Concept art from the cancelled game has also appeared online. The concept art includes character archetypes and brief glimpses of the world of the cancelled RPG.

Several Dungeons & Dragons games are currently in development, thanks to the increased popularity of the IP in recent years. The most notable recent success was Baldur’s Gate 3, a game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe which was released to massive acclaim, including numerous Game of the Year awards.

Gameloft announced last year that it is currently working on a Dungeons & Dragons game for PC and consoles. Set within the Forgotten Realms, the title is in the works at its Montreal studio, which is responsible fpr Disney Dreamlight Valley and Lego Star Wars Castaways.

Payday maker Starbreeze also announced in 2024 that it’s developing a Dungeons and Dragons live service game codenamed Project Baxter. Produced with Unreal Engine 5 and featuring cross-play support, it’s set to be released in 2026 for “all major platforms”.