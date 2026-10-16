Footage from a reportedly cancelled Assassin’s Creed game set in China has leaked

Footage has appeared online claiming to show a cancelled mainline Assassin’s Creed game set in ancient China.

The footage, which is said to originate from developer portfolios discovered by MP1st, shows a prototype for a game with the working title Assassin’s Creed Destiny.

Ubisoft is already working on an Assassin’s Creed entry set in China, the mobile game Assassin’s Creed Jade. However, the cancelled project shown in today’s footage is said to have been intended as a full instalment for consoles and PC.

According to MP1st, the game was set to be led by TiMi Studio Group – the Tencent subsidiary that also worked on Jade – and also set during the Qin Dynasty, but a few years later in 206 BCE.

The footage shows a female assassin trying to reach a mysterious artifact located inside a sacred palace besieged by the historical figure Xiang Yu and his troops. We can also see a boss fight involving the Chinese warlord.

The prototype video also shows other gameplay elements, such as stealth kills and the leap of faith. Another clip shows the player wielding an umbrella-like spinning weapon in a placeholder.

Destiny was likely cancelled after Tencent pivoted away from Western franchises in 2024, citing lower profit margins than domestic Chinese releases.

According to Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Jade remains in development. Providing an update on the project earlier this year, franchise boss Jean Guesdon said it would feature co-op gameplay.

“While we recently chose to pivot away from an early project, the lessons from that work are already helping shape our approach going forward,” he said. “What matters most to us is giving each project the time it deserves and releasing them when they are ready.”

Jean Guesdon was appointed as head of content for Assassin’s Creed in February, alongside two other franchise veterans who will steward the series at Ubisoft’s new subsidiary, Vantage Studios.

Future Assassin’s Creed titles include previously announced premium games. The first title, Codename Hexe, lost its creative director, per a VGC report, and Guesdon will take over himself.