Following the cancellation of its live service God of War, Sony’s Bluepoint is hiring for a third-person action game

Sony’s Bluepoint Games is hiring for a new third-person action game, following the cancellation of its live service God of War title.

In January it was reported then confirmed that Sony had cancelled a live service game in development at Bluepoint, as well as one in development at Days Gone developer Bend Studio.

It was subsequently reported that Bluepoint’s cancelled live service game was believed to have been based on the God of War series.

Now, as spotted by Tech4Gamers, the studio is hiring again, and appears to sticking to a similar genre for its next project.

An ad listing for a Senior Combat Designer role says applicants are expected to have a “solid understanding of combat systems and mechanics for third-person melee action experiences”, as well as “at least five years of professional experience in combat design”, suggesting its next game will feature such gameplay.

Bluepoint is best known for its history of remaking and remastering older PlayStation games, having previously been responsible for the God of War Collection and The Ico & Shadow of the Colossus Collection on PS3, as well as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Gravity Rush Remastered and the Shadow of the Colossus remake on PS4.

The studio’s last game was its remake of Demon’s Souls, which was a PS5 launch title back in 2020. Since then it’s supported development on God of War Ragnarok, but its cancelled live action God of War title was going to be the studio’s first entirely original project since its debut title Blast Factor in 2006.

When Sony announced Bluepoint in 2021, Bluepoint president Marco Thrush said the studio was “working on original content” and that it was “the next step in the evolution for us”.

Following initial reports that it had cancelled Bluepoint and Bend’s live service games in January, a Sony spokesperson confirmed that both games had been cancelled “following a recent review”, but stressed that neither studio would be closed down as a result of the cancellations.

“Bend and Bluepoint are highly accomplished teams who are valued members of the PlayStation Studios family, and we are working closely with each studio to determine what are the next projects,” they said in a statement.