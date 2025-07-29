Following Suicide Squad’s flop, Warner Bros. is hiring for another live service game

Despite the high-profile failure of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Warner Bros. is hiring for a new live service game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released last year and met with middling reviews and fan backlash. Developed by Batman Arkham studio Rocksteady, the game’s live service approach and take on the DC Universe left fans unhappy, leading to weak sales and small player numbers.

Now, a job listing for an upcoming project from Warner Bros. Games suggests the company isn’t finished with its attempt to establish a live service title in the DC Universe.

The job listing for an executive produce says that the successful applicant will “lead the development of a high-quality AAA game based on one of the iconic IPs from the vast Warner Bros. and DC Comics catalog”.

The job listing notes that the role includes “overseeing all phases of development, from concept to post-launch live operations,” suggesting a live service element to the mystery project.

The project comes during a tumultuous time at the publisher, following a string of high-profile flops. Warner Bros. Interactive’s president David Haddad announced in February that he was leaving the company.

Haddad’s exit follows a challenging year for Warner Bros.’ games division, which included the disappointing launches of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the relaunch, and eventual shuttering of Multiversus.

This led to Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav highlighting the games division as weak link for the company in its most recent financial results, where he said it was “substantially underperforming its potential”.

Warner Bros. Discovery has said planning a follow-up to 2023’s hit Hogwarts Legacy is a priority for the company. The Harry Potter spin-off was 2023’s best-selling game ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.