Following its surprise release, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is the third-best-selling game of the year

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is the third-best-selling game of the year in the US.

The only games to sell more than The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered so far are Capcom‘s Monster Hunter: Wilds and Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

This information comes from Circana, which tracks US games retail data, including both physical sales and digital sales.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was released last week, only 24 hours after the game was officially announced. Despite this, rumours of an Oblivion remake or remaster persisted throughout early 2025.

Oblivion Remastered was released alongside Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, another RPG on Game Pass. While some wondered if the release of Oblivion Remastered alongside Expedition 33 would cannibalise the latter’s sales, Expedition 33’s publisher has said that wasn’t the case.

Over four million people played The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered during its first week, according to Bethesda. The game managed 170,000 concurrent players on Steam during its opening week, smashing the previous record held by The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

Oblivion Remastered features a total graphical revamp, along with changes to the original game’s audio and gameplay. The remaster was developed by Virtuos, the same developer that will partner with Konami on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snaker Eater, later this year.

Established in 2004, Virtuos is one of the largest game makers in the world. It focuses on supporting the development of major triple-A games or bringing existing titles to new platforms.