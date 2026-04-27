Following an earlier leak, EA Sports UFC 6 has been officially announced

Electronic Arts has officially announced the sixth game in its Ultimate Fighting Championship series.

As reported in an earlier leak by reliable insider billbil-kun, EA Sports UFC 6 will be released on June 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at a price of $69.99 / £69.99.

The game will also have an Ultimate Edition, which will cost $99.99 / £99.99 and offers 7 days early access from June 12-18.

According to EA, players who pre-order either edition will get an Iconic Moments Bundle including Korean Zombie, Miesha Tate, and Leon Edwards fighter skins.

As well as early access, the Ultimate Edition will also include:

A Fighter Pass containing eight UFC legends – two at launch, with six more to follow.

An Expansion Pass giving access to two “fully loaded expansions”, coming in Winter 2026 and Summer 2027, which will “include a new mode and more”.

A VIP Pass including five fighter skins, six VIP cosmetic items, three VIP emojis and “ongoing progress boosts and rewards across the game”.

A Rivalry Bundle including two fighter skins and 500 UFC points.

“EA Sports UFC 6 is powered by fighters,” the game’s official description reads. “Evolved striking and motion systems bring UFC stars to life in the Octagon, while new game modes introduce immersive storytelling that makes every fight feel personal. Square up and fight your fight.”

The previous leak by billbil-kun stated that a PC version of the game is also in development, but noted that it wasn’t clear if it would also be released on June 19, or would be coming at a later date. Unless EA announces otherwise later on, it appears to be the latter.

The last game in the series, EA Sports UFC 5, was released back in October 2023, and offered a revamped damage system where injuries such as eye damage can impair a fighter’s abilities.