Flappy Bird is back, promising no Web3 or crypto content despite the team behind it

Flappy Bird has returned after a decade, this time as an Epic Games Store exclusive on Android.

The viral hit, which was delisted a decade ago, has returned, this time developed by a new group called the Flappy Bird Foundation.

Flappy Bird Foundation is being led by designer Michael Roberts. Following the announcement of the re-release of the game last year, fans pointed out that Roberts is the head of 1208 Productions, a crypto firm that describes itself as “pioneering Web3.”

1208 Productions is also behind GLP, “One of Web 3’s Largest Game Publishing Platforms,” according to its website.

However, in the announcement of the game’s impending release, the firm behind the game was keen to highlight that the new game will “never” have Web3 elements, and that it will be entirely supported via in-game ads and other traditional monetization methods.

Future “web and desktop” versions of the game are also planned, according to Flappy Bird Foundation.

The game is currently planned for IOS, but no release plans for this version of the game have been announced.

Last year, the game’s original creator Dong Nguyen confirmed he’s not involved with the modern rerelease of the game.

The original game was released on iOS devices in May 2013, but suddenly exploded in popularity in January 2014, becoming the most downloaded app on the App Store and earning Nguyen tens of thousands of dollars of ad revenue per day.

The game was later pulled from the App Store, and has been unavailable in its original form for over a decade.