Five classic Blizzard games, including The Lost Vikings and Rock & Roll Racing, have been added to Xbox Retro Classics

Five of the first games made by Blizzard have been released on the Xbox Retro Classics service.

Xbox Retro Classics, which initially launched back in May, is a streaming service available for Game Pass members on all tiers.

Powered by Antstream Arcade, it offers a selection of more than 90 classic games from the 1980s and 1990s, covering such systems as the Atari 2600, SNES, Mega Drive / Genesis, Amiga and MS-DOS PC.

The service initially launched with around 60 Activision games, and Xbox promised that more would be added to the service in the future, eventually bringing the total up to more than 100 games.

Today’s latest release brings that total to more than 90, and includes the following seven games:

Blackthorne (Mega Drive / Genesis)

(Mega Drive / Genesis) Blackthorne (SNES)

(SNES) The Lost Vikings (SNES)

(SNES) Lost Vikings 2: Norse by Norsewest (SNES)

(SNES) Lost Vikings 2: Norse by Norsewest (PlayStation)

(PlayStation) Rock & Roll Racing (SNES)

(SNES) RPM Racing (SNES)

The games are among the first released by Blizzard, including when it was known by its original name of Silicon & Synapse.

Blackthorne is an adventure platformer with realistic rotoscoped animation, similar to the likes of Prince of Persia and Flashback, and has players controlling Kyle Vlaros as he returns to his home planet to save his people from the evil Sarlac.

The Lost Vikings is a puzzle platformer in which players have to guide three Vikings – Erik the Swift, Baleog the Fierce and Olaf the Stout – through the many obstacle-filled rooms of the spaceship that abducted them.

Its sequel, Lost Vikings 2: Norse by Norsewest, adds two new playable characters (Fang the Werewolf and Scorch the Dragon) and offers two different art styles. The PlayStation version used pre-rendered 3D sprites, whereas the SNES version’s art style was more similar to that of the first game.

RPM Racing is an isometric SNES racing game where players race across 128 tracks as they upgrade their vehicle. Its spiritual successor Rock & Roll Racing was more popular, however, thanks to its chiptune rock soundtrack.

Retro Classics is available on Xbox consoles, the Xbox app on PC, or streaming on supported LG and Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Meta Quest headsets.