First Resident Evil Requiem gameplay revealed, showing first and third-person views

Capcom has premiered the first Resident Evil Requiem gameplay, showcasing the game’s first and third-person views.

Resident Evil Requiem was announced earlier this month at The Game Awards, and is releasing on February 27 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The game will mark a “bold shift for the franchise,” according to Capcom, and stars Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak’s Alyssa, an FBI analyst investigating a series of mysterious deaths in Raccoon City, 30 years after it was bombed in the events of Resident Evil 3.

According to director Koshi Nakanishi (Resident Evil 7), unlike past Resident Evil protagonists, Grace has little combat experience, which means players will watch her learn and grow as the game progresses.

“Requiem, initially at least, looks like a familiar successor to the first-person games RE7 and Village, with Ashcroft trapped in some sort of gothic hospital,” VGC wrote in a recent Resident Evil Requiem preview.

“As the player progresses further through the dimly lit corridors, with flickering lights casting unsettling shadows across the environment, it’s clear that in this section at least, Requiem really does feel like the traditional survival horror we were promised.”