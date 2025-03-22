First Play: Watch us play The Darkest Files, a 1950s detective game about tracking down Nazis

In the latest of our series of First Play videos, we take a look at The Darkest Files, which is released on Steam next week.

The Darkest Files is a first-person detective game in which you play as Esther Katz, a prosecutor in 1950s Germany.

As the latest recruit in a new special unit belonging to real-life prosecutor Fritz Bauer, Katz has to identify Nazis who committed crimes during World War II and have still not been brought to justice for them.

While the game mainly has fictional character names (except for Bauer himself), The Darkest Files is said to be based on true crimes committed in Nazi-era Germany.

There are two versions of the video – a standard YouTube version (which you can either see at the top of this article or on our YouTube channel), and one for our Patreon subscribers.

The standard YouTube version is 30 minutes long and sees us arrive at the office on our first day, meeting the receptionist, getting lost for a bit, meeting Bauer and heading to the archives for more information.

Patreon subscribers on any paid tier can gain access to a longer 50-minute, ad-free version of the video, in which we then meet someone from our past and interview the victim’s wife during the game’s first interactive memory sequence.

The Darkest Files is released on Steam on March 25.