First Play: Watch us play Squirreled Away, a new nut-heavy PC platformer

Squirreled Away is out now on Steam

In today’s First Play video, we take a look at Squirreled Away.

Developed by Swedish studio Far Seas, Squirreled Away is a platformer starring a small squirrel, who carries out tasks for a bunch of woodland pals.

There’s also a crafting element in the game, but does it fit well? We find out as we get to grips with the game.

There are two versions of our First Play video – a standard YouTube version (which you can either see at the top of this article or on our YouTube channel), and one for our Patreon subscribers.

The standard YouTube version is 27 minutes long and shows us exploring the game’s first small area and clearing all its missions.

Patreon subscribers on any paid tier can gain access to a longer 42-minute, ad-free version of the video, in which we travel to the second area and take on some of the missions there too.

Chris Scullion
Deputy editor

Scottish games journalist and author with 18 years of experience, formerly of Official Nintendo Magazine UK & CVG.

Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.