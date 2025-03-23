First Play: Watch us play Spilled, a brief but charming oil clean-up game

In our latest First Play video, we take on the environmentally focused Spilled, which is released on PC this week.

Spilled is a cozy indie game in which the player takes control of a boat as it explores a watery region that’s been polluted by oil left behind by a large tanker.

It’s up to the player to clean up all the oil – as well as any other waste like bottles and oil barrels found in the water – and take it to a recycling dock for money.

This money can then be spend on upgrading the boat’s speed and capacity for oil storage, as well as the size of its oil-gathering scoop. After upgrading the boat and clearing the water, the player then faces off against the tanker.

There are two versions of our First Play video – a standard YouTube version (which you can either see at the top of this article or on our YouTube channel), and one for our Patreon subscribers.

The standard YouTube version is 16 minutes long and shows us getting to grips with the game’s mechanics and its upgrade system. Patreon subscribers on any paid tier can gain access to a longer 33-minute, ad-free version of the video, in which we unlock extra abilities for our boat and find a new biome.

Spilled was developed by Lente, a Netherlands-based developer who made the game while living on her boat. It was successfully Kickstarted last year and is set to release on PC on March 26. The game can be found on Steam, where it also has a demo.