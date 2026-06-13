First Play: Watch us play NBA The Run, a new online take on NBA Jam and NBA Street

Our First Play series returns with a look at the newly released NBA The Run.

Available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S (the version tested) and PC, NBA The Run is a three-on-three street basketball game.

It boasts more than 30 real-life NBA players, official team licenses and a bunch of unlockable dunks, rookies and uniforms.

With no apparent single-player more to speak of though, is there enough here to justify dropping $30 on a game that only offers online multiplayer? Check out our video as we play the first 20 minutes.

You can view our video either embedded at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel.

As the name suggests, our First Play series has us playing a game for the first time, with our capture device and microphone running to get our initial reaction in real-time.

First Play was introduced last year as our way of covering a wider range of games that we may not necessarily have the time or resources to give a full review to.

The hope is that First Play can introduce VGC readers to a broader selection of non-AAA games, and potentially discover a new favourite they weren’t previously aware of.