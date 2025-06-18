First Play: Watch us play Maximum Football, the free-to-play Madden and EA College Football challenger

In our latest First Play video, we take a look at Maximum Football.

Having previously been released on Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview, the full version 1.0 of Maximum Football was released today.

The free-to-play American football game is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, offering numerous new modes and performance updates compared to its early access version.

Version 1.0 launches with a new season of live service content, named The Golden Era. This season lets players unlock cosmetic items from the 1930s and 1940s including vintage uniforms, leather helmets and classic-era gear, as well as two new stadiums called Old Glory Grounds and Victory Park.

Our video shows the first 40 minutes of the PS5 version of the game. While it’s a free-to-play game, our playtest has the game’s Legend Pass and Starter Pack unlocked, both of which are paid DLC.

As well as an Exhibition match and a brief look at the Ultimate Team-like Maximum Pro League mode, our video also takes a look at the Maximum Dynasty mode, which lets players design their own college football team and serve as both Coach and Athletic Director.

In the future, the game will also get a Franchise mode which also lets players take on a pro football team, meaning both college and pro variations of the sport are represented.

Our First Play video can be seen embedded above, or on our YouTube channel.