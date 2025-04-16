First Play: Watch us play Mandragora, a 2.5D action RPG with Soulslike combat

In the latest of our First Play series, we take a look at Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree.

Developed by Hungary-based Primal Game Studio, Mandragora is a 2.5D action RPG with “deep Metroidvania and Soulslike elements” and a 40+ hour length.

There are two versions of our First Play video – a standard YouTube version (which you can either see at the top of this article or on our YouTube channel), and one for our Patreon subscribers.

The standard YouTube version is 33 minutes long and sees us creating our character, playing through the intro and taking on a giant wolf enemy.

Patreon subscribers on any paid tier can gain access to a longer 49-minute, ad free version of the video, in which we fight our way through an enemy-infested well and proceed to a nearby town.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is released on April 17 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.